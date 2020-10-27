Emma Stone Teams with Jonah Hill for ‘Superbad’ Reunion to Flip Wisconsin for Biden

Actress Emma Stone is joining her Superbad co-stars Jonah Hill and Michael Cera for a fundraiser intended to help Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump in Wisconsin this November.

Wisconsin Democrats have gotten even more help from elite Hollywood left-wingers — this time, from the cast of the 2007 comedy Superbad. On Monday, it was announced that Emma Stone will now join actors Hill and Cera for Tuesday’s livestream event, which will include a watch party with live commentary.

“The #SuperbadWatchParty & cast reunion is tomorrow, and I’m so excited to announce that Emma Stone is joining us! You should too,” wrote Hill on Twitter.

The #SuperbadWatchParty & cast reunion is tomorrow, and I’m so excited to announce that Emma Stone is joining us! You should too – https://t.co/FbdpkYEGdi — Jonah Hill (@JonahHill) October 26, 2020

Other participants for the virtual event include director Greg Mottola, producer Judd Apatow, co-screenwriter Seth Rogen, and actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

“If Trump wins Wisconsin, his path to an electoral college win dramatically increases. Your donation will go toward stopping Trump from winning back the White House,” reads the official invitation.

“Wanna watch Superbad with me, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Bill Hader and MORE?? Well, you’re in luck!” tweeted Rogen on Friday, promoting the event.

Wanna watch Superbad with me, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Bill Hader and MORE?? Well, you’re in luck! https://t.co/VVOzvkUgS9 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 23, 2020

In August, Rogen called President Trump a “white supremacist” and accused Republican lawmakers of spreading “blatantly antisemitic propaganda.”

The Wisconsin Democrats have received a lot of support from Hollywood liberal this election season, in hopes of flipping the state blue and avoiding a repeat of four years ago.

In September alone, the casts of Parks and Recreation, Veep, and The Princess Bride also reunited for virtual fundraisers in an attempt to expand the coffers of Wisconsin’s Democrat Party.

In October, the cast of Happy Days reunited in an eleventh hour virtual fundraiser to raise money to support the Democrat Party of Wisconsin’s push to flip the Badger State for Joe Biden in November.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.