Rapper Lil Pump Attends Trump Rally in Miami After Endorsing President

Rapper Lil Pump attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Miami on Sunday, just days after he publicly endorsed the president’s bid for re-election.

Lil Pump, 20, appears to have posted a video of himself at Sunday’s rally to his Instagram Stories account. The video shows the rapper and Miami native standing near the front of the audience, close to the stage, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Star rapper Lil Pump was front and center Sunday night at Donald Trump's rally in Florida. Pump has become one of Trump's most vocal supporters, and infamously said "F**k Sleepy Joe" a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/RUXI2VDwMt — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 2, 2020

Other photos from the rally have emerged showing Lil Pump at the rally in Miami, accompanied by

The rapper has also said that he will move to Colombia if President Trump loses the election. “If Trump does not get elected, I’m moving the fuck out of here!” he said in a video posted to his Instagram stories over the weekend. “Nigga, I’m going to Colombia. Fuck it!”

The rapper has previously said that his parents both hail from Colombia.

Lil Pump — real name, Gazzy Garcia — said last week he is endorsing President Trump, citing Joe Biden’s plans to hike taxes. The rapper posted a profanity-laced video endorsement in which he said “Trump 2020 bitch.”

“All I gotta say is Trump 2020 bitch” he said. “Fuck I look like paying a extra 33 is tax for Biden, bitch ass nigga. Fuck sleepy Joe … Trump 2020 bitch,” he said in the video endorsement.

Lil Pump is the latest rapper to signal support for President Trump. Fellow hip-hop artists Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, and Ice Cube have tweeted favorably about the president in recent days.

