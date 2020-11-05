Actress Janelle Monae: Every White Woman, Black Man Who Supported Trump Should ‘Burn’

Janelle Monae, who starred in Hidden Figures, a story celebrating the crucial role black female mathematicians played in NASA’s space program, tweeted “fuck every American citizen, celebrity, white woman, black man, ETC who supported” the re-election of President Donald Trump.

“Fuck Donald Tromp and every American citizen, celebrity, white woman, black man, ETC who supported him burnnnnnnnnnn,” tweeted Janelle Monae, who also played a Christian woman in the 2019 film Harriet. Monae, an eight-time Grammy-nominated singer, deleted the tweet. A screenshot of the tweet appears below.

“I’m not going down the list for y’all you do the research and see who gave him millions of votes,” Monae wrote in another tweet, according to Newbusters, that has also since been deleted.

Last July, Monae called on Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to impeach the “racist in chief” and said “racists, sexists, white nationalists, white supremacists, etc,” make up the Republican Party.

the Republican Party 🖕🏻has wanted a pawn to carry out their agenda & help do their dirty work for a while . This is why the racists, sexists, white nationalists, white supremacists, etc that make up that party won’t call 4 impeachment . #RacistInChief is ALSO a PAWN . 🖕🏻🖕🏼🖕🏽🖕🏾🖕🏿 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather👽🚆Ὠ (@JanelleMonae) July 15, 2019

In condemning the more than 68 million-plus Americans who’ve voted to re-election Donald Trump, Janelle Monae is echoing attacks made this week by the likes of actors Wesley Snipes and Josh Gad.

Snipes took to Twitter on Thursday and said “The closeness of this election is showing just how many decided racism is ‘not a big deal.'”

The closeness of this election is showing just how many decided racism is “not a big deal”. — WS (@wesleysnipes) November 5, 2020

Josh Gad told his 600,000 Twitter followers that “America has shown itself to be dangerously racist, pathetic and more willing to vote for hatred than their own lives.”

There can be two truths. Biden IS going to win this thing AND America has shown itself to be dangerously racist, pathetic and more willing to vote for hatred than their own lives. But at least we will get to fight another day. #CountAllTheVotes — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 4, 2020

Democrats, pundits, many in the elite media, and large chunks of the Hollywood left have spent years constantly castigating President Trump and his supporters as racists. Despite the smears, President Trump won the highest share of non-white voters of any Republican presidential candidate since 1960.

Trump won 26 percent of the non-white vote, according to an Edison exit poll. That’s the highest share of non-white voter support for a GOP presidential candidate since Richard Nixon, who won 32 percent of the non-white vote in 1960. Trump won 21 percent of the non-white vote in 2016.

In fact, 18 percent of black men voted for Trump this year compared to 16 percent in 2016, according to the Edison exit poll. Black women backed Trump at a 4 percent clip in 2016. In 2020, 8 percent of black women backed his re-election. Trump even doubled his share of gay, Jewish, and Hispanic voters.

