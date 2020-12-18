Eminem Compares Himself to Colin Kaepernick Kneeling During National Anthem

In his surprise album released Friday, rapper Eminem reaffirms his admiration for former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, comparing himself to the national anthem protestor in an expletive-filled song featuring pop star Skylar Grey.
The new album Music To Be Murdered By – Side B represents the 48-year-old Eminem’s latest effort to reclaim pop culture relevance by creating the rap equivalent of a 2020 highlight reel — the coronavirus pandemic, Black Lives Matter, and the Trump administration each receive a name-check in the new release.
In the track “Black Magic,” the rapper compares himself to Kaepernick in a duet with Skylar Grey in which he riffs on his love-hate relationship with a woman. “But I ain’t gonna stand for that shit, like Kaep for the national anthem,” he says in the single, which turns increasingly violent and disturbing.
The track “These Demons” also features a nod to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. “No cap, still riding with Colin,” Eminem sings.
Eminem previously expressed his support of Kaepernick three years ago during a performance for the BET Hip Hop Awards. The rapper blasted President Donald Trump for criticizing athletes who use their fame to take social justice positions like Kaepernick, who took a knee during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before NFL games.
