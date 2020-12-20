Associated Press Lists Anti-Trump Comedian Sarah Cooper Among ‘Breakout Entertainer’ of the Year

The Associated Press has put anti-Trump Tik Tok video star Sarah Cooper on its “breakthrough entertainer” of the year list for her stream of mocking lip-syncing videos of President Donald Trump.

Cooper wowed Hollywood with her parodies of Trump with a 49-second Tik Tok video she entitled, “How to Medical,” in which she pretended to inject cleaning solutions as a slam on Donald Trump’s early discussions about the coronavirus, the AP reported.

It only took four months and a few more of her anti-Trump videos to suddenly make Cooper a star with a Netflix special and a development deal with CBS.

“Six months ago I was in my living room making a TikTok,” Cooper told The Associated Press. “And then I’m on a golf course with, like, a dolly shot and a crew. And I’m lip-syncing the same guy that I’ve been lip-syncing, but I’m doing it in a whole different scale. And so at that moment, I had that moment of like, ‘Wow, this happened fast.’ You know? Like, breakneck speed.”

Watch below:

As the AP noted, even Jerry Seinfeld recently commented on how wonderful Cooper’s work is.

“The reason this is funny is because she doesn’t think she’s being funny,” Seinfeld told the New York Times. “When you think you’re being funny, that’s less funny for us as the audience. When you’re being dead serious, that’s funnier. You don’t see her enjoying what she’s doing — she’s doing it because she has to do it. That’s what’s funny.”

Cooper’s Netflix special including cameos by stars including Helen Mirren, Marisa Tomei, Ben Stiller, Jon Hamm, Winona Ryder, Jane Lynch, Fred Armisen, and Maya Rudolph.

“Those videos have turned into the thing that I wanted to do this whole time, which is write TV and create characters and tell stories,” Cooper told the AP. “I’m actually getting to do the thing that I’ve been wanting to do this whole time since I quit Google.”

