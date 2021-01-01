Actress Busy Philipps Announces 12 Year Old Daughter Is Gay and Prefers ‘They’ and ‘Them’ Pronouns

Jan. 1 (UPI) — Actress and media personality Busy Philipps has announced her 12-year-old daughter Birdie is gay and prefers “they” and “them” pronouns.

The Dawson’s Creek and Freaks and Geeks alum discussed her daughter’s sexuality on Thursday’s episode of her podcast, Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best.

“For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first you’re hearing that Birdie is gay and out,” Philipps said. “Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately … I mean obviously, I knew that Birdie knew.”

Philipps said Birdie gave her permission to talk about the matter on her show.

Philipps married screenwriter Marc Silverstein in 2007. They also have a 7-year-old daughter named Cricket.