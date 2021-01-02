Larry King Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Legendary broadcaster Larry King has been hospitalized with the Chinese coronavirus. The 87-year-old’s condition remains unknown.

Larry King has spent more than a week at a Los Angele hospital, according to a report by Showbiz411. The veteran broadcaster has previously survived a heart attack and stroke, as well as the stress of the deaths in the last year of two of his children.

King has also suffered the loss of two of his children this year. In July, his 65-year-old son Andy King died of a heart attack, and in August, his 51-year-old daughter Chaia King died after a battle with lung cancer.

The report added that King’s wife and their two sons are not allowed to visit him, but they remain in contact with hospital staff monitoring his condition.

The Peabody and Emmy Award-winner’s condition in currently unknown, according to a report by Deadline.

King first became well-renowned in the 1970s through his radio program, The Larry King Show. In 1985, King hosted Larry King Live on CNN, until 2010, when the broadcaster announced that he would be leaving the network. Since his departure from CNN, King has appeared in TV infomercials and has dropped in on a host of other media platforms.

