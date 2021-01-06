Chelsea Handler: ‘Time for New Statues in Georgia. Start With Stacey Abrams’

Hollywood leftist Chelsea Handler is ready to raise “new statues in the state of Georgia” after the Georgia Senate run off elections to Stacey Abrams and the Peach State’s embattled Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger [sic]

“It’s time for a new statues in the state of Georgia,” Chelsea Handler tweeted. “Start with Stacey Abrams, Latosha Brown, a little splash of white male decency, Raffensberger, and all of Georgia’s voting heroes. This is a beautiful day in the history of America and just what we needed to come out of 2020.”

Not all of Handler’s fans agreed with Handler’s beatification for Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensberger.

“Look, let’s not label Raffensberger a hero. He voted for Trump twice and donated to Trumps campaign,” one replied. “If Raffensberger had his way, black folks would get an opportunity to vote. He’s not a good guy because he did the bare minimum,” another exclaimed. “Woah there – touch the brakes on Raffensperger. Maybe a discreet plaque,” a Handler fan wrote.

Regardless, Handler is on firmer ground with her far-left followers in bestowing sainthood on losing Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Handler was one of many members of the entertainment community to gush over Abrams and recently joined an effort to have her face placed on the twenty-dollar bill.

Stacey Abrams, of course, is the hero of the left and is touted as a savior of democracy for leading efforts to “stop voter suppression” after she lost her 2018 race for governor in Georgia.

Meanwhile, liberals have given Brad Raffensperger a nod of approval, even though he is a Republican, because as Secretary of State he has clashed with President Trump in his efforts to investigate vote fraud in Georgia.

The former Netflix talk show host also exclaimed that you are a racist unless you are actively “trying to dismantle the system.”

“As long as you are part of the system [and] participating in the system and not trying to dismantle the system, then you are participating in racism [and] in a racist society because that’s what we are living in,” Handler said during a recent podcast.

