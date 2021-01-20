Actor Billy Eichner: ‘F**k Trump, F**k Every Single Trump Voter,’ ‘I’m STILL With Her’

Actor-comedian Billy Eichner took to Twitter on Tuesday to bash President Donald Trump, his family, as well as all of the president’s supporters, a group of American voters of more than 74 million people, adding, “the rest of us need to make sure this never happens again.”

“Fuck Trump, fuck his whole family, fuck anyone that chose to work with him and fuck every single Trump voter. The rest of us need to make sure this never happens again,” said the Most Likely to Murder actor. “We’ve been warned. And guess what – I’m STILL with her you misogynist American dummies!!! Onwards.”

Eichner is not the only member of Hollywood seeking to punish his political adversaries.

The same day the comedian insulted the president, his family, and his supporters, actor Jon Cryer urged Californians to call Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)’s office to let her know that they want senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) expelled from the Senate.

In a similar move on Sunday, actors Alyssa Milano and Dave Bautista pushed the effort to expel Cruz from the senate after he objected to certifying the electoral college votes in at least one state on January 6 — a move that left-wing activists say equates to inciting violence.

Hollywood elitists are also going after members of President Trump’s administration.

On Monday, actress Debra Messing pushed a blacklisting effort against current and former Trump White House officials, vowing to boycott the companies advertising on any TV show or network that gives a platform to outgoing White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Hollywood is not the only entity attempting to silence and ostracize Republicans affiliated with President Trump. Big tech companies, Democrats, the mainstream media, and even Harvard students join Hollywood in the attempt to shun from society those who do not follow leftist doctrine.

Harvard students are calling on the university to revoke the degrees of Trump affiliates. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Sen. Cruz, and McEnany are all targets of the student’s petition. Meanwhile, CNN is demanding that its competition at One America News and Newsmax TV be blacklisted.

