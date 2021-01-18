Nolte: CNN Demands Cable Companies Blacklist OAN and Newsmax TV

After spending five years attempting to claim President Trump stole the 2020 election, after five years of pushing the Russia Collusion Hoax, after five years of promoting and encouraging violence against Trump and his supporters, the far-left CNN is now demanding that its competition at OAN and Newsmax TV be blacklisted.

CNNLOL isn’t bothering to hide its McCarthysim anymore. CNNLOL is straight-up calling for the big cable TV companies to rip OAN and Newsmax TV off of their bundles, to no longer make either network available to their customers. And after the cable companies agree to do this (and they will), CNNLOL will go after every streaming outlet that carries OAN and Newsmax, and on and on and on…

And this is where I’m supposed to get all outraged about CNNLOL’s hypocrisy and anti-Americanism and unfairness and double standards and bias and blah, blah, blah…

Well, I’m so goddamned tired of writing about CNNLOL’s blah, blah, blah, I’m not going to do to anymore.

I was warning everyone about CNNLOL’s embrace of political violence and McCarthysim eight years ago, during the Obama years, when people were laughing at me for being an alarmist…

All the way back in 2019, I warned everyone that CNNLOL was coming to blacklist YOU and that it was time to start building our own thing.

This doesn’t make me Nostradamus. I was just paying attention. And I was right. I’m not always right, but on this one I was right.

Let me put it to you this way…

Just when you thought CNN couldn't sink any lower https://t.co/uviHu7EPoS — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 28, 2020

The Twitter alternative Gab is up and running.

The Twitter alternative Parler is down.

You want to know why?

Gab built its own thing. Gab created its own servers so no one could take it down.

Parler is down because Parler used Amazon’s servers. Amazon! What did Parler expect? Why would any right-leaning anything count on Amazon/Google/Facebook/Apple/YouTube/Twitter to keep its business alive? You’re begging to be out of business.

And now the whining begins…

Oh, well, I guess we’re just supposed to build our own Apple.

Well, someone built an Apple, didn’t they?

Oh, well, I guess we’re just supposed to build our own PayPal?

Well, someone built a PayPal, didn’t they?

Get this… Someone also built a YouTube and a Google and a Facebook and a Twitter and Internet Service Providers and banks. Israel built a whole country.

Listen, you can whine about CNNLOL and how unfair it all is and how biased and all the double standards and boo hoo and boo hoo and boo fucking hoo all the live long day, or those who have the ability and power to do so, can get to work building our own thing.

Those are our only options. Build your own thing or be forever silenced. I guess there’s a third option. You can do what Fox News did and sell out. There’s always that…

You know, I remember back in the 90s when one of the left’s big excuses for not opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil exploration was that it would take ten years for oil to start flowing from there.

Well, that was 25 years ago.

Does 1995 feel like a quarter century ago?

Yeah, it might take five to ten years before our own thing is built, but had we had started when we should have, as soon as Alex Jones was blacklisted, we’d be talking three to eight years.

They’re coming for us. For all of us. The left is not screwing around. So we have two choices… We can run around in a puppy dog circle and whimper until we’re disappeared, or we can get to work.

Oh, it’s too hard….

Be an American not an American’t.

I’ll trade 100 American’ts for one illegal alien ready to get to work.

