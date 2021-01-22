Cancel Mob Comes After Actress Candace Cameron Bure Because She Follows Conservatives on Twitter

The leftist cancel culture has come after Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure because she dares to follow center-right people on Instagram. In an Instagram post, the actress explained how it always surprises her when people attack her for following center-right social media accounts.

“I read several comments from people, and I think there’s quite a bit of new followers, so thank you if you’re still around for following me here.” Remarking on how people were upset because she followed center-right people, Bure said, “it’s always strange to me because I follow a very broad range of people — politically, within my work industry and then personal friends and things I like.”

But the 44-year-old star noted that just because she follows someone, doesn’t mean she endorses them.

“A follow does not mean an endorsement,” the former The View host said. “A follow does not mean I agree with everything they say and do. It just means I follow a broad range of people so that I have perspective. I want to know what’s going on in the world, I want to hear different sides of the argument. I follow people in entertainment that I don’t necessarily agree with or act the same way, but I want to hear what our society, what culture is dishing out.”

Bure added that she doesn’t get herself all worked up over politics as some may and insists “it’s healthy for some of you not to follow people you disagree with.” The actress does not want to be a political person and would instead “share Jesus with people. That’s really my passion.”

“I don’t want to get into the political debate because it just is about division and separation. And I want to learn. I want to be [part of] a conversation about how to build a bridge,” she concluded.

Indeed, Bure is well-known for her public expressions of faith. In March of 2014, for instance, she brought applause on Dancing with the Stars when she proudly expressed her faith and talked of the impact God has on her life.

“I’m a Christian. My life revolves around my relationship with Jesus Christ,” Bure said to applause, before dancing the rumba with partner Mark Ballas. “So with the overall tone of the dance and the costumes, I’m not going to take a backseat. My voice will definitely be heard.”

