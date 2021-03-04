Before Cancel Culture: 11 Hollywood Celebrities Who Read Dr. Seuss Books in Public

The banning of six books by Dr. Seuss over concerns that they contain racist imagery has turned the popular children’s author into kryptonite for the left. But as recently as just a few months ago, many cultural elites unequivocally embraced Dr. Seuss, even lending their star power to promote his books.

Celebrities including Joe Biden supporter Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kate Winslet, Danny DeVito, Justin Bieber, and John Cena have appeared in online videos reading Dr. Seuss books, though none of them are among the titles that have been cancelled.

As Breitbart News reported, the estate of Dr. Seuss — real name, Theodor Geisel — announced that it is ceasing publication of six popular Dr. Seuss books, including And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street and If I Ran the Zoo.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises said in a statement.“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”

While the company didn’t elaborate, some reports have cited the books’ illustrations of Asian people as the source of the controversy.

Among the celebrities to champion Dr. Seuss was Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was one of Hollywood’s biggest supporters of Joe Biden. The Veep and Seinfeld star read Yertle the Turtle in a Seuss-branded video for the charity Save with Stories.

Watch below:

Watch below:

Anti-Trump actor and wrestler John Cena read Oh! The Places You’ll Go! in a humorous, Seuss-branded video for class of 2020 graduates.

Watch below:

Ellen DeGeneres announced in 2019 that Diane Keaton would lend her voice to the Netflix adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ Green Eggs and Ham. Other stars featured in the show include anti-Trump activists Jeffrey Wright and Billy Eichner, as well as Michael Douglas and Adam DeVine.

Netflix recently came under fire for its tween-twerking movie Cuties, which featured erotic scenes of pubescent girls.

Watch below:

Justin Bieber read The Cat in the Hat to benefit a charity.

Watch below:

Keegan-Michael Key read from One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish in the voice of President Barack Obama during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Watch below:

Morgan Freeman read from The Cat in the Hat.

Watch below:

Kate Winslet read The Cat in the Hat for the British version of the charity Save with Stories.

Watch below:

Ryan Seacrest read One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish in Seuss-branded video for the charity Save the Children.

Watch below:

Also reading from Dr. Seuss books for the Save with Stories charity were Jeff Goldblum, Sherlock and The Hobbit star Martin Freeman and actor David Arquette.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com