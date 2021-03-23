Black Family Terrorized By White Suburbanites in Amazon Prime Video Series ‘Them’

White people are evil and want to destroy an innocent black family in Amazon Prime’s Them, a new horror series that looks and sounds like a Jordan Peele production but in fact comes from executive producer Lena Waithe.

Set to debut April 9, Them depicts a black family moving into their dream home in the then-all-white Los Angeles suburb of Compton, only to fall victim to their demonic white neighbors who are intent on terrorizing and ultimately destroying them.

“This is how it begins. With one family,” says a blonde housewife (Alison Pill) before pouring sugar into the gas tank of their car.

“They came from someplace worse. We’ll have to make this place worse,” she adds.

Watch below:

At a publicity event earlier this year, show creator Little Marvin explained his creative rationale for the series, which already has an order for a second season.

“There’s no more quintessential part of the American dream than the dream of home ownership,” he reportedly said.

“But, as you probably know, that’s been anything but a dream for black folks in this country. In fact, it’s been a nightmare. So, it’s an opportunity to tell an American dream story of home ownership but peel back those floorboards a bit.”

Marvin said that each season will explore a different time and place.

As numerous people on social media have noted, Them bears a strong resemblance to two Jordan Peele movies — the Oscar-winning Get Out and Us.

