‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Deshayla Harris Killed in Virginia Beach Shootings

Bad Girls Club star Deshayla Harris has been identified as one of the victims killed during several shootings that took place Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday.

Harris, who was just 28 years old, died Friday after a shooting in Virginia Beach, according to the Virginia Beach PD, which confirmed Harris’ identity on Saturday. The other victim is 25-year-old Donovan Lynch.

Police identified Harris as 29 years old, but the Bad Girls Club star was just two months shy of her 29th birthday, according to Famous Birthdays.

VBPD releases 2nd update to overnight shootings. @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/KrN0XGmzNf — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 27, 2021

The first shooting took place on Atlantic Avenue, where there were no fatalities. The second shooting took place on 19th street, where Harris was “a bystander at the second shooting incident, in which a stray bullet from the crossfire hit her,” according to police.

The third incident — which was an officer-involved shooting — took place on 20th street, where Lynch was killed.

Police added that they now have three individuals in custody in connection to the first shooting. Ahmon Adams, Nyquez Baker, and Devon Dorsey Jr. have been arrested, and each charged with even counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Given that the first shooting incident did not result in any fatalities, it remains unclear whether any suspects have been taken into custody for the fatal shootings of Harris and Lynch.

The Virginia Beach PD added that investigative staff is still working to determine if the three shootings are related or if there are any additional suspects.

Harris last posted to Instagram on Friday — the day of the incident — and tagged herself in downtown Norfolk, Virginia, less than 20 miles from where she was killed.

Harris is known for her appearance on Season 17 of Oxygen Network’s Bad Girls Club, which was dubbed “East Meets West.”

