Sophia Bush Says Arkansas Law Banning Minors from Sex-Change Operations Is ‘Tantamount to Murder’

Actress Sophia Bush has blasted Arkansas’ new law banning minors from receiving sex-change operations, puberty blockers, and other life-altering medical procedures, saying the legislation is “tantamount to murder.”

The One Tree Hill star and left-wing activist argued in an Instagram post Tuesday that transgender kids should be able to change their sex if they want to, adding that adults need to “support them.”

Transgender kids “are under attack across the country,” Sophia Bush wrote. “[Arkansas] just banned them from accessing healthcare. This is tantamount to murder. Kids will tell us who they are. It’s our job to support them, not demonize or harm them.”

On Monday, Arkansas’ legislature passed a bill preventing minors from receiving sex change surgery, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and other medical procedures. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) hasn’t indicated yet if he will sign the bill into law.

Arkansas is the first state to pass such legislation. At least 17 other states are reportedly considering similar laws.

While groups like the ACLU and the American Academy of Pediatrics have condemned the law, supporters say that minors shouldn’t be able to make life-altering and often irreversible changes to their bodies.

Last week, Gov. Hutchinson signed into a law a measure preventing transgender women and girls from competing against biological females in school sports.

“This law simply says that female athletes should not have to compete in a sport against a student of the male sex when the sport is designed for women’s competition,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “This will help promote and maintain fairness in women’s sporting events.”

