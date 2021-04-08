Rose McGowan Rips Producer Scott Rudin: Hollywood, ‘Your Value System Is Sick’

Actress Rose McGowan has added her voice to the growing tide of accusations against Scott Rudin, saying the powerful Hollywood producer “must be stopped.” She also called out Tom Cruise and South Park‘s Trey Parker, implying they know about Rudin’s behavior.

In a tweet early Thursday, Rose McGowan called the entertainment industry “sick” and said Hollywood is “poisoning” the culture. She noted Scott Rudin is credited as a producer on The Firm, the 1993 Tom Cruise movie, and on Team America: World Police, the 2004 animated comedy directed by Trey Parker.

“They all know,” she wrote.

Tom Cruise to Trey Parker. They all know. Super producer Scott Rudin must be stopped. Enough. What is wrong with you Hollywood? You are putting your values in our minds. Your value system is sick. Stop poisoning us. End power abuse now. pic.twitter.com/OYFhZGC8qp — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) April 8, 2021

On Wednesday, the Hollywood Reporter published a scathing article about Rudin detailing anew his pattern of workplace abuse and bullying.

The accusations include a previously unreported incident in which Rudin allegedly smashed a computer monitor on an assistant’s hand, causing the assistant to go to the emergency room, and another in which he allegedly threw a stapler at an assistant and called him a “retard.”

For years, Rudin has faced accusations of abusive managerial behavior but Hollywood looked the other way as his movies and Broadway productions raked in money and awards. Now the tide is turning against Rudin as the entertainment industry continues its reckoning with workplace abuse.

Annapurna producer Megan Ellison added her voice to the denunciations on Wednesdy, accusing Rudin of “abusive, racist, and sexist behavior.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.