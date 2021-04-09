Hollywood Celebrities Rejoice over Biden’s Executive Orders on Gun Control: ‘THANK GOD THANK GOD’

Left-wing Hollywood stars broke out in jubilation Thursday after President Joe Biden announced four executive orders on gun control. As Breitbart News reported, Biden put forward executive actions in four areas including new restrictions on “ghost guns,” a push for red flag laws, the re-categorization of AR-15 pistols, and DOJ-led research into gun trafficking.

Biden also declared that “no amendment to the Constitution is absolute,” in what seemed like a reference to the Second Amendment.

Stars erupted in joy despite Biden’s orders falling well short of his campaign promises. Julianne Moore called it a “major win for gun safety,” adding that Biden is on his way to keeping his “promise to be the strongest gun safety president in American history. ⁠”

Debra Messing declared Thursday’s White House announcement as just the first step “in protecting our loved ones from preventable gun violence.”

FRED!! Thank you for your tireless work for a safer America. Today is step 1 in protecting our loved ones from preventable gun violence. #TheTimeIsNow https://t.co/6GbQeGHMZd — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) April 8, 2021

Scandal actress Kerry Washington tweeted her thanks to the president.

YES! Thank you @POTUS. Wow that feels good to tweet. https://t.co/ErraltzeXi — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 8, 2021

Judging Amy star Amy Brenneman tweeted “THANK GOD” following the president’s address.

Actress Sophia Bush said “Let’s get to regulating” guns.

History matters. Also, if we’re going to get real about history? The Second Amendment also specifies that gun owners must be “well regulated.” Says it right there. That’s ALWAYS been the law. Let’s get to regulating well.

Sincerely,

A Gun Owner Begging For Common Sense Laws https://t.co/DviASQ4rKL — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) April 9, 2021

Actor Billy Eichner admitted that while “much more needs to be done” he’s “grateful to @POTUS for these landmark executive actions on gun safety today.”

Though much more needs to be done, I’m grateful to @POTUS for these landmark executive actions on gun safety today. And many thanks to orgs like @Everytown and @MomsDemand for never giving up! https://t.co/MzkTIe7LSk — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 8, 2021

Alyssa Milano tweeted a video of Vice President Kamala Harris saying that she has fought throughout her career to pass “reasonable gun safety laws.” She also claimed people “on both sides of the aisle want action” on gun control.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.