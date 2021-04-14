Chelsea Handler: ‘Are Cops Being Given Some Extra Incentive for Every Person of Color They Kill?’

Left-wing comedian and producer Chelsea Handler asked on Wednesday if police officers in America are being given “some extra incentive for every person of color they kill or permanently paralyze?”

“It seems like it. Welcome to America,” Handler said, referencing a report on Rusten Sheskey, the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake, returning back to work.

Are cops being given some extra incentive for every person of color they kill or permanently paralyze? It seems like it. Welcome to America. https://t.co/bD6CeXEuw6 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 14, 2021

The Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea star’s remark follows the eruption of rioting in Minnesota following the fatal officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man. According to reports, the Brooklyn Center Police officer shot Wright after a traffic stop after he attempted to “get back into his car after officers attempted to arrest him for an outstanding warrant,” as Breitbart News reported.

Now-former police chief Tim Gannon said he believed the officer, Kim Potter, who has since resigned, intended to deploy her taser but mistakenly reached for her firearm instead. “This appears to me, from what I viewed, and the officer’s reaction and distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in a tragic death of Mr. Wright,” Gannon said.

This is not the first time Handler has made such bold claims, routinely going to bat for radical left-wing causes. She recently joined actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano in calling on the Biden administration to take action on slavery reparations.

“We’re out of excuses as country so please stop making them,” Handler pleaded. “We built this country on the back of black and brown people and we still haven’t really done anything. So this is the time. This is the moment.”

During a conversation with actor-comedian Amy Schumer and actor Jameela Jamil last month, Handler shared her firsthand account of white male privilege and concluded that “everyone has to give a little bit away who has too much.”

“I said, reverse discrimination, I said let’s talk about — you can’t just make things equal,” Handler said. “You have to go back and make up for the past just like we have to go back and make up for the past of what we did to black people even though it was our ancestors and we weren’t around. We are still responsible just like men are still responsible for moving over for women.”

“During this adjustment period everyone has to give a little bit away who has too much,” she added. “We’re not asking for people that don’t have anything to give anything away, but we’re asking for the people who have a lot to step aside and give a place to a person of color to a woman, you know, give it away.”