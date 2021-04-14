60 Arrested in Minnesota in 3rd Night of Riots After Police Shooting of Daunte Wright

Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, arrested at least 60 protesters during a third night of rioting. More than 800 marched to the station following the officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man.

Minnesota State Patrol Chief Matt Langer told reporters that officers arrested “upward” of 60 people after protesters threw bricks, cans, bottles of alcohol, and other items at police guarding the station, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. The chief displayed examples of the items that struck multiple officers’ helmets.

A video posted on Twitter shows police responding to large objects over a barrier fence. The officers fired crowd control munitions in response.

Brooklyn Center pic.twitter.com/liER8O5dZ7 — sueli lei (@LeiSueli) April 14, 2021

The crowd, estimated to be between 800 and 1,000 people, gathered for a third night after Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kimberly Potter allegedly shot and killed Wright after he resisted arrest on an outstanding warrant. A local court issued the warrant after Wright failed to appear in court on a charge of aggravated armed robbery, Fox News reported. Wright resigned from the department on Tuesday.

Peaceful protests began about 4:30 on Tuesday as marchers moved on the police headquarters building. The crowd first marched to the FBI Field Office building and then on to the police station.

At the time of the curfew, police estimated the crowd size at about 800-1,000 people. State police and National Guardsmen deployed by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) stood behind a freshly erected fence to guard the police station.

Demonstrators are now throwing tons of objects at BCPD officers. Multiple riot control grenades have been deployed pic.twitter.com/neIUg4DsCU — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) April 14, 2021

At about 8:30 p.m., police declared the assembly of curfew violators to be an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd, including media, to leave the area.

As snow began to fall, officers began moving the crowd down the street and making arrests as they marched forward.

State patrol coming heavy w gas and numbers pic.twitter.com/cUG6LdGuS9 — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) April 14, 2021

This is what it looked like as law enforcement advanced through the street across from Brooklyn Center PD, telling the crowd out protesting in Daunte Wright’s name to leave. w/@AndrewRestuccia pic.twitter.com/JMS2cJZlvw — Erin Ailworth (@ailworth) April 14, 2021

The arrests of more than 60 people on Tuesday follows the Monday night arrests of another 53, Breitbart News reported. Police in Brooklyn Center arrested approximately 40 rioters. Another 13 were arrested in neighboring Minneapolis.