‘Another Uneducated Liberal’: Britney Spears Accused of Perpetuating Racism After Posting Black Lives Matter Meme

Pop star Britney Spears was accused by some social media users of perpetuating racism after posting a Black Lives Matter meme to her Instagram account on Monday, sharing it with her nearly 30 million followers.

The singer posted an image of a black man with a sign, which read, “White people have generated wealth, black people have generated trauma,” along with the hashtag, “We are not the same!” and “BLM.”

“Just sayin’ !!!! #BlackLivesMatter #BLM,” wrote Spears in her Instagram caption.

Spears’ fans, however, quickly took to the comment section of her post, where they called out the image for being racist in itself, and said they were unfollowing the pop star.

“Whattttt.??? Not all white ppl come from wealth. And not all black ppl have trauma. So that is false,” said one fan.

“Making broad generalizations and judgments of people based off skin color is literally the definition of racism,” another commented. “Crap like this is a cancer on our society that only fuels more hate division and racism.”

“I don’t know anyone with generational wealth. Thanks for encouraging racism,” another wrote.

“Seriously???? This is so inaccurate and ridiculous. Just wow. Unfollowed,” a fifth individual commented.

“You just lost a follower and a fan,” another wrote.

“Another uneducated liberal. I knew I covered your tattoo up for a reason,” one fan wrote.

“Not you 2… I’m out,” another said. “Can’t pick and chose which facts/statistics your going to follow. BLM nothing but a money stealing race baiting governmental pawn.”

“Please don’t go down this rabbit hole,” another fan begged.

“Meanwhile, BLM founder buys 3.5 million in houses in white neighborhoods,” one fan said, referring to Marxist Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors, who bought four homes.

“I love you but no. Every race and generation have trauma. BLM is a communist party,” another wrote.

One individual simply commented with the words, “All Lives Matter.”

“Stay out of politics Britney,” another fan pleaded.

“Take your BLM and shove it,” another advised.

Other fans took to the pop star’s comment section to ask where their so-called “generational wealth” is, as they are not rich.

“Trying to figure out where this generational wealth I’m told I have is at,” one fan commented.

“Not all white ppl have generational wealth……..I’m curious to what that even fully means because my family is not wealthy,” another said.

“Still waiting to inherit all this magical generational wealth. If I don’t go to work, I don’t eat,” another individual wrote.

“Your future is what you make it,” one person said. “I was not given wealth from previous generations. This is somewhat of an unfair blanket statement that categorizes whites and blacks as a whole.”

Not all fans were upset by the singer’s Instagram post, though, as some praised Spears for being “woke,” and thanked her for “speaking up.”

“Queen of joining the movement!!!!” one fan commented, along with the hashtag, “BLM.”

“We looooove woke Britney yaaa,” a third individual said.

“So important to use your platform to speak on this Britney!!!!! It’s time redistribute our wealth and pay reparations NOW,” demanded another.

While Britney Spears isn’r persistently publicly political, she has been known to promote left-wing propaganda in the past.

Last year, the pop star was praised by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), who called Spears a “comrade” after she posted a quote that called on people to learn to “feed each other, re-distribute wealth,” and “strike” during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

