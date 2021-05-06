Rock Band Garbage Apologizes to Mexican Fans for Celebrating Cinco de Mayo — But Fans Say They Weren’t Offended

The rock band Garbage has apologized to its Mexican fans for celebrating Cinco de Mayo after numerous people on Twitter pointed out that May 5 isn’t a major holiday in Mexico.

Garbage tweeted a celebratory message on Wednesday wishing the band’s fans in Mexico a “happy, healthy” Cinco de Mayo. Many Twitter users noted that Mexicans don’t generally celebrate May 5 and that the country’s biggest holiday is Mexican Independence Day on September 16.

A happy , healthy Cinco de Mayo to all our Mexican fans. We miss you. Viva 🇲🇽 — Garbage (@garbage) May 5, 2021

Garbage posted a follow-up tweet in which it apologized to its Mexican fans. The apology prompted fans to say they weren’t offended and that no apology was required.

Well I believe apologies are due to all our Mexican fans for acknowledging Cinco de Mayo . I had no idea it would cause so much offence. 👽 — Garbage (@garbage) May 6, 2021

The only people that gets offended by that is people who wants to get offended. To most of us, people abroad celebrating 5 de Mayo is people sharing our culture and we're ok with that. — Alex Rodríguez (@AlexRdzS) May 6, 2021

Don't worry, some people just like to give hate for nothing. You rule! — Mario Ayanami 📷 (@MarioZala17) May 6, 2021

Qué?! Don't worry! you don't have to apologise. Los Amamos! 🇲🇽 ❤️

Hope to see you all soon!! — María ReLem (@relemi) May 6, 2021

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the 1861 battle of Puebla de Los Angeles in east central Mexico, where Mexicans defeated the more powerful French troops, ultimately causing the French to withdraw from Mexico.

Many on the left have criticized non-Latino people who wear sombreros and other traditional Mexican apparel during the holiday, claiming that it represents cultural appropriation. Others have criticized the excessive alcohol consumption that has become synonymous with the holiday.

As Breitbart News reported, President Joe Biden marked Cinco de Mayo on Wednesday by visiting a Mexican restaurant in Washington D.C., where he plugged his administration’s relief program for restaurants hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The president told reporters outside the restaurant that he ordered tacos and enchiladas.

