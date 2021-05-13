Mark Ruffalo: ‘It’s Time for Sanctions on Israel to Free Palestinians’

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo is the latest left-wing celebrity to condemn Israel, calling for sanctions against the country as punishment for its treatment of Palestinians.

The Avengers star tweeted a petition from the leftist activist group Avaaz calling for the international community to take action against Israel. “Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people — it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians,” Ruffalo tweeted.

1500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed. Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people – it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call. #SheikhJarrah https://t.co/f9R6LYljez — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 11, 2021

Ruffalo’s tweet uses words directly from Avaaz’s petition.

The petition states: “Israeli warplanes murdered 9 children in Gaza. The far-right Israeli government is planning to displace over 1500 Palestinians from Jerusalem, starting this month with families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood who are facing the worst kinds of abuse.”

It continues: “This is just another example of the racist brutality of Israel’s military occupation over Palestinians, an injustice that has lasted for decades.”

Mark Ruffalo joins Susan Sarandon, Game of Thrones star Lena Headey, actor Will Poulter, pop star Halsey, and sibling models Bella and Gigi Hadid in taking sides against Israel.

As Breitbart News reported, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot became the target of virulent criticism after the Israeli-born actress expressed concern for her homeland — as well as wishing peace for both sides — following violent attacks from Palestinian terrorists.

