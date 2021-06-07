Cher Calls Democrats Joe Manchin, Kirsten Gillibrand ‘Traitors’ (Oops! She Meant Kyrsten Sinema)

Singer and actress Cher stops to talk to media as she leaves a fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum in Provincetown, Mass., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
David Ng

Singer and actress Cher has lashed out at Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) Monday after Manchin announced he will vote against the so-called “For the People Act” — then deleted her post declaring them “traitors” because she mistakenly named Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) instead of Sinema.

Cher claimed Manchin is helping to sabotage President Joe Biden’s “plan” to “help” the American people, in her distinctive social media style of random capitalization pushing to the very edge of Twitter’s character limit.

As Breitbart News reported, Manchin announced Sunday he will vote against the For the People Act to federalize local elections.

“I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act. Furthermore, I will not vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster,” he wrote in Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Cher also lashed out at Sen. Gillibrand (D-NY), though she clearly intended to target Sen. Sinema (D-AZ).

Like Manchin, Sen. Sinema has stated she won’t budge in her support of the Senate filibuster, a decision that would hurt President Biden’s efforts to ram his left-wing agenda through Congress. As Breitbart News reported, Sinema recently said the filibuster “protects the democracy of our nation” and forces bipartisan solutions.

Cher later apologized for confusing Sens. Gillibrand and Sinema.

Cher endorsed Joe Biden in last year’s presidential election, albeit unenthusiastically. She has recently used Twitter to smear Republicans as white supremacists and falsely accused the GOP of only allowing white people to vote.

