Dwayne Johnson Will ‘Listen and Learn’ After Less Than a Majority Say They Favor Him Becoming President

The Jumanji star said he is “not a politician nor did I ever have political passions, and quite frankly I’m not sure I even have the patience or resignation to deal with the B.S. that comes with politics and politicians.”

“But when 46 percent of Americans say they’re in favor of me becoming president, that forces me to humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn,” he added.

Johnson backed Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris for president in 2020. Though he identified himself as a “political independent & centrist” during the endorsement, he described the radically left senator as a “certified badass.”

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

The A-list Hollywood star also stood as a prominent supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, which saw a year of violence, looting, and riots in major cities across the country.

“Where is our leader at this time, when our country is down on its knees begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain?” he said at the time, making an obvious reference to former President Donald Trump and urging everyone to utter the words Black Lives Matter. “We must say the words Black Lives Matter.”

“That’s who I am. I am a man who is frustrated, I’m disappointed, I’m angry but I’m also doing my best to stay focused and as calm as I can possibly be in the pocket, to make the best decisions for my family and make the best decisions for our country,” he continued. “So as we continue to wait for that leader to emerge, I recommend to all of you that we must become the leaders we’re looking for.”

As Breitbart News reported at the time, the Rock “then falsely accused President Trump of using military force against protesters, seemingly alluding to debunked reports that U.S. Park Police members used tear gas on demonstrators ahead of the president’s visit to St. John’s Episcopal Church on Tuesday, which had been set on fire by rioters the night prior.”

That narrative, of course, has been thoroughly debunked, as the Interior Department’s inspector general concluded: “The evidence we obtained did not support a finding that the USPP cleared the park to allow the president to survey the damage and walk to St. John’s Church.”

Despite his claims of centrism, Johnson admitted in November that he shed “manly tears” after the establishment media called the presidential race for Biden.

The Fast & Furious star has since said he is considering a future political run, citing a strong “ambition to unite our country.”

“If this is what the people want, then I will do that,” he told Sunday Today’s Willie Geist.