‘Dawson’s Creek’ Writer Heidi Ferrer Commits Suicide After Year-Long Battle with Coronavirus

Television writer Heidi Ferrer, known for her work on popular teen drama series Dawson’s Creek, committed suicide last month after a year-long battle with debilitating coronavirus symptoms. Ferrer’s husband, screenwriter, director, and producer Nick Guthe, revealed in detail this week the tragic ordeal.

Guthe told Deadline Ferrer committed suicide on May 26 after suffering with the virus since April of 2020. Guthe said Ferrer became “bedridden and in constant physical pain” due to long-term symptoms, including severe neurological tremors.

“My beautiful angel, Heidi, passed over tonight after a 13-month battle with Long Haul Covid,” Guthe told fans on Twitter. “She was an amazing mother. She fought this insidious disease with the same ferocity she lived with. I love you forever and I’ll see you down the road.”

My beautiful angel, Heidi, passed over tonight after a 13 month battle with Long Haul Covid. She was an amazing mother. She fought this insidious disease with the same ferocity she lived with. I love you forever and I'll see you down the road. pic.twitter.com/f22vbZ5K25 — Nick Guthe (@NickGuthe) May 27, 2021

Heidi Ferrer spoke openly about her despair from the symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

On her popular blog, GirlToMom, Ferrer wrote, “In my darkest moments, I told my husband that if I didn’t get better, I did not want to live like this. I wasn’t suicidal, I just couldn’t see any quality of life-long term and there was no end in sight.”

Initially seeking an acting career in the 1980s, Ferrer began writing TV episodes, instead. She sold her first script in 1999 and soon began writing for TV series including, Dawson’s Creek, Black Scorpion, and Wasteland. She also penned a 2008 TV movie entitled Princess.

Ferrer is survived by her husband, Nick, a 13-year-old son, Bexon, her mother, Nancy Gilmore, and two sisters, Laura Frerer-Schmidt and Sierra Summerville.

