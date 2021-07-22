Snoop Dogg’s ‘Viva Cuba Libre’ Call Goes Viral Amid Anti-Communist Protests

Rapper Snoop Dogg’s “viva Cuba libre” call has gone viral amid anti-communist protests. In a video post in October 2020, the multi-platinum rapper can be heard saying a common phrase that translates to “long live free Cuba” alongside Cuban rapper Ovi.

“Viva Cuba libre,” Snoop Dogg can be heard saying in the resurfaced video.

The rapper’s words have gone viral again amid protests against the communist government in Cuba.

Last week, thousands of Cubans were seen taking to the streets to demand an end to the 62-year-old communist regime, chanting, “Down with the dictatorship,” and “We want liberty,” while waving American flags.

The protests have made their way to America, where Cuban-Americans and their allies have been demonstrating in opposition to the communist regime, including one protest in Miami, Florida, in which people flooded the Palmetto Expressway and shut it down.

Cuban president — and the face of the Castro communist regime — Miguel Díaz-Canel responded to the protests by announcing an “order of combat” against peaceful pro-democracy protesters, urging communist civilians to assault them.

Meanwhile, Cuba’s state-run telecom monopoly ETECSA restricted access to major social media platforms and messaging apps in order to silence citizens and hide ongoing protests in an attempt to quell anti-government demonstrations across the island.

In 2016, Snoop Dogg called then-NFL player Colin Kaepernick “hypocritical” to protest social injustice but praise Cuban Dictator Fidel Castro after he had passed away.

“He’s sort of kind of hypocritical in so many words because he’s pushing this, but at the same time he’s giving credit for this and this is the same abuse that [Cubans] been taking,” the rapper said at the time. “So it makes you hypocritical to be able to speak on this topic and that topic.”

