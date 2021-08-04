Rose McGowan Rips ‘Nursing Home Monster’ Andrew Cuomo: Stop Being a ‘Pr**k’ and Go

Actress and activist Rose McGowan ripped New York Gov. Andrew Cuom0 (D) on Tuesday after he refused to step down following an investigation that determined that he sexually harassed current and former state employees, violating both federal and state law, calling him a prick and demanding him to “go home.” McGowan also questioned the “people who protect him” from “AOC” to “Pelosi.”

“A message for some trash in NY,” McGowan captioned in a video message to her 983k Twitter followers. The video is a short clip of the actress delivering a pointed message to the Democrat governor. “Governor Andrew Cuomo, can’t you stop being a prick? Go home.”

A message for some trash in NY pic.twitter.com/oqTJsm0r5x — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 3, 2021

“This is bigger than just some stupid, gross local politician in the U.S.A.,” McGowan continued in another voice recording. “It goes up, as we know, to the White House. So you don’t believe Tara Reade who accuses you know, you know who in the White House, and you don’t believe his accusers.”

McGowan also questioned the “people who protect him” from “AOC” to “Pelosi.”

The Charmed actress said this is not a “single-issue topic,” expressing the need to defend all of the victims of these “nursing home monsters” and the “monsters” who protect Cuomo, including “PR agencies, to assistants, to somebody’s got a big desk with a bible and an eagle on it.”

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced the findings of the independent Cuomo investigation, which concluded that the governor “sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”

Cuomo subsequently denied the allegations and signaled he has no plans to resign over the findings.

NY.gov

“I never touched anyone inappropriately, or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he said. “I am 63-years-old. I lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that is now who I have ever been. It’s important to me that you fully understand that.”

“I do kiss people on the forehead. I do kiss people on the cheek. I do kiss people on the hand. I do embrace people. I do hug people. Men and women,” he continued. “I do on occasion say ‘Ciao Bella.’ On occasion, I slip and say ‘sweetheart’ or ‘darling’ or ‘honey.’”

“My job is not about me. My job is about you. What matters to me at the end of the day is getting the most done I can for you. And that is what I do every day. And I will not be distracted from that job,” Cuomo added.