Former Teenage Fan Sues NBC, ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Comedian Horatio Sanz Alleging Sexual Assault

A woman has sued NBC, Saturday Night Live, and comedian Horatio Sanz in New York over what she alleges is a pattern of sexual assault during the time when she was a teenager in the early 2000s.

Then-SNL comedian Jimmy Fallon, now of The Tonight Show, is mentioned in the lawsuit as a witness to the events, but is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

In the suit, the female plaintiff, who is referred to as “Jane Doe” throughout the complaint, claims that she was contacted by Sanz and Fallon after starting a fan website for the show.

She claims that Sanz was “flirtatious and physically affectionate” with her at SNL tapings, and that he invited her to an after-party when she was 16 and permitted her to consume alcohol.

She also claims that Sanz began “grooming” her, by communicating with her online and inviting her to more parties, where she consumed alcohol and he groped her, often in the view of other people. She alleges that in online conversations, Sanz told her to masturbate and later admitted too masturbating. She also claims to possess text messages in which Sanz has admitted some of his conduct.

As a result of NBC, SNL, and Sanz’s conduct, the plaintiff says, she experienced a “struggle with shame, depression, and self-harm” at college, and had to be hospitalized in 2005.