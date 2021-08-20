Pop Band BTS the Latest to Cancel Tour over Coronavirus

The South Korean boy band BTS has canceled its “Map of the Soul” tour over Chinese coronavirus concerns, joining a growing list to make the move. The tour had already been postponed last year due to the pandemic.

“Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour,” the label Big Hit Music said in a statement, according to a report by Rolling Stone.

“However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned,” the label added in it statement. “Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of the Soul Tour.”

The North American leg of the tour was initially postponed in March 2020 due to the Wuhan virus, with its new start date rescheduled for April 2020.

After beginning in Seoul, South Korea, the boy band was scheduled to have 39 legs, and land in 18 countries, before eventually finishing in Japan. But the postponement has since turned into a 16-month hiatus, reports Variety.

Meanwhile, BTS has been performing online concerts, and has released a film.

“We regret that we must now inform you of the formal cancellation of the tour,” Big Hit Music said. “For fans who have reserved tickets for the North American shows, you will receive an email from your original point of purchase regarding refunds.”

“Once again, please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS Map Of The Soul Tour to resume,” the label added. “We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible.”

BTS is not the only group to cancel its music tour. Country star Garth Brooks has announced that he is also canceling his remaining stadium tour dates in five cities due to rising coronavirus cases.

Other canceled concerts include Nine Inch Nails, Korn, Tony Bennett, Stevie Nicks, Limp Bizkit, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Michael Bublé, Burning Man, Bluesfest, and the New Orleans Jazz Fest, among others, according to a report by Billboard.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.