Pop Band BTS the Latest to Cancel Tour over Coronavirus

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: BTS performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Alana Mastrangelo

The South Korean boy band BTS has canceled its “Map of the Soul” tour over Chinese coronavirus concerns, joining a growing list to make the move. The tour had already been postponed last year due to the pandemic.

“Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour,” the label Big Hit Music said in a statement, according to a report by Rolling Stone.

“However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned,” the label added in it statement. “Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of the Soul Tour.”

BTS performs during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions )

The North American leg of the tour was initially postponed in March 2020 due to the Wuhan virus, with its new start date rescheduled for April 2020.

After beginning in Seoul, South Korea, the boy band was scheduled to have 39 legs, and land in 18 countries, before eventually finishing in Japan. But the postponement has since turned into a 16-month hiatus, reports Variety.

Meanwhile, BTS has been performing online concerts, and has released a film.

Garth Brooks performs at State Farm Stadium on March 23, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (John Medina/Getty Images)

“We regret that we must now inform you of the formal cancellation of the tour,” Big Hit Music said. “For fans who have reserved tickets for the North American shows, you will receive an email from your original point of purchase regarding refunds.”

“Once again, please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS Map Of The Soul Tour to resume,” the label added. “We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible.”

Tony Bennett performs at the Clinton Global Citizen Awards during the second day of the 2015 Clinton Global Initiative’s Annual Meeting at the Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers on September 27, 2015 in New York City. (JP Yim/Getty Images)

BTS is not the only group to cancel its music tour. Country star Garth Brooks has announced that he is also canceling his remaining stadium tour dates in five cities due to rising coronavirus cases.

Other canceled concerts include Nine Inch Nails, Korn, Tony Bennett, Stevie Nicks, Limp Bizkit, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Michael Bublé, Burning Man, Bluesfest, and the New Orleans Jazz Fest, among others, according to a report by Billboard.

