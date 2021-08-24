Arnold Schwarzenegger Scolded for ‘Screw Your Freedom’ Mask Rant: ‘Dangerous and Anti-America’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is taking another public scolding from the same corporate sponsor that pulled its support for the Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition over the Hollywood’s star’s “screw your freedom” rant.

Redcon1, a maker of bodybuilding supplements, told The Hill that it could no longer support the Arnold Classic due to what it called Schwarzenegger’s anti-American rhetoric.

“We elected to discontinue support due to Arnold’s [Schwarzenegger’s] comment, ‘Screw Your Freedoms,’” a company spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill. “With the global influence Arnold beholds we find that ideology dangerous and anti-America and community.”

Schwarzenegger made his derogatory comment during a recent CNN appearance during which he promoted masks. The Terminator star called non-mask-wearers “schmucks” and said “screw your freedom.”

Redcon1 said its decision to withdraw from the Arnold Classic is unrelated to masks.

“To be clear we did not pull out of the event because of a mask issue,” the statement continued. “We understand the importance of public safety as well as the responsibilities of all event organizers. These are unprecedented times and we’re aligned with public safety for all.”

As Breitbart News reported, Redcon1 founder Aaron Singerman announced via Instagram earlier this month that the company will no longer sponsor any Schwarzenegger-affiliated event.

“Anyone who says ‘screw your freedoms’ is un-American, and REDCON1 is a patriotic pro-freedom brand. We support freedom of choice,” Singerman said.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com