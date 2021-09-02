Director Jane Campion: #MeToo Felt Like ‘End of Apartheid,’ ‘Berlin Wall Coming Down’ for Women

Oscar-winning writer and The Piano director Jane Campion told press at the Cannes Film Festival Thursday that the #MeToo movement was “like the Berlin Wall coming down or the end of Apartheid” for women when it exposed powerful and prominent abusers in Hollywood and media over the last several years.

Campion, the first women ever to win the Cannes Film Festival’s highest honor, the Palme d’Or, told media she sees a new world for female writers, directors, and actors after the recent focus on sexual discrimination began taking root in the film industry, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

During a presser for her upcoming film, The Power of the Dog, the native New Zealand native noted that women are really beginning to do well in La La Land. Campion cited directors Chloe Zhao and this year’s Cannes winner Julia Ducournau as examples. But she added, “I still know the statistics are not in favor” of women.

“All I can say is that, since the MeToo movement happened, I feel a change in the weather,” Campion exclaimed. “It’s like the Berlin Wall coming down or the end of Apartheid for us women.”

At length, Campion said:

“I think once you give them a chance, there’s not going to be much stopping them. I know the statistics still aren’t in women’s favor. It’s a great loss for everyone that there aren’t feminine voices describing our world and who we are. We come to believe we are a patriarchy when that isn’t the case. Women do think differently and that’s what beautiful and interesting. We see that [gender balance] more in TV where women directors are doing very well. Since the #MeToo movement, I feel a change in the weather. For women, it has been like the fall of the Berlin Wall or the end of Apartheid. Women are emboldened and are supported by each other and by men as well.”

Campion’s new film explores the topic of “toxic masculinity” and repressed homosexuality. Taken from the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, it features the story of a violent man (Benedict Cumberbatch) who rules his Montana homestead with an iron fist, and is often brutally abusive toward his brother’s (Jesse Plemons) new wife (Kirsten Dunst), and her meek son (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

Still, Campion claimed that she did not choose the story because it attacked men. “I don’t calculate in terms of gender. I read this book and thought it was an amazing piece of literature,” she insisted. “This is a very deep piece that works on the psyche.”

The Power of the Dog is set to be released on Nov. 17.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.