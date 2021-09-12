Bill Cosby Working on TV Show, Book Following Prison Release

Disgraced actor-comedian Bill Cosby is reportedly working on a television show and new book following his release from prison.

Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt told Fox News the actor has been “spending time on the phone working on a number of projects” at his home in Massachusetts. Those projects include a TV show currently in the works, Wyatt added.

“Things are happening,” the spokesperson said. “He’s working on a number of projects right now, a number of ideas for a TV show that has him on the phone with producers, working with guys every day. He’s giving his creative ideas and input.”

Cosby was released from prison in June, after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the Hollywood star’s sex assault conviction — a surprise move that provoked widespread condemnation.

While the details of Cosby’s potential return to show business remain under wraps, Wyatt mentioned that the actor had already started discussions with producers while he was behind bars.

“He’s been working on this particular project now for a year and a half. When he was a resident of SCI Phoenix he would have phone calls with producers,” the Cosby rep said.

Wyatt added that the disgraced Hollywood actor is even working on a new book.

“He’s on the phone almost every day for the book as well. He’s working. That’s why people don’t see him as much,” he said. “When he was at SCI Phoenix it wasn’t our time so phone calls would be probably two, three times a week for that kind of stuff.”

“Now he has the time. He can speak freely when he wants to. That’s his primary focus since he’s gotten out — to come out and be able to have projects and to work with people who want to work with him,” the spokesman added.

The next day, Wyatt told reporters that Cosby was also mulling the idea of returning to stand-up comedy following his prison release, and insisted “people want to see him.”

“He’s doing fantastic — he stayed up until two in the morning telling jokes,” Wyatt said at the time. “He’s been talking to a number of promoters and comedy club owners over his breakfast this morning — he’s just excited the way the world is welcoming him back.”

Not all comedy clubs, however, appear to be very welcoming.

In July, the owner of the Comedy Cellar venue in New York City’s Greenwich Village proclaimed that Cosby is not welcome to perform stand-up comedy at his establishment.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.