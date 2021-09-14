Nolte: MTV’s Video Music Awards Attract Another Record-Low Audience

How low were the ratings for Sunday night’s telecast of the MTV’s Video Music Awards? So low, lol, the entertainment media are not reporting the numbers.

In fact, the numbers are so low that last year’s record low of 6.4 million viewers, which was itself a catastrophe at the time, now looks like the good old days.

Because the entertainment media live so deep up the butt of ViacomCBS to make these humiliating numbers public, I had to do a little of the math myself.

The VMA’s were broadcast over a handful of cable channels Sunday, including, naturally, MTV.

Last year, on MTV alone, the VMAs attracted 800,000 viewers. This year, that number dropped to just 600,000.

Adding up the remaining channels — Nick-at-Nite’s 202,000 VMA viewers; Comedy Central’s 191,000, BET’s 201,000; NH1’s 149,000; Paramount’s 159,000; TV land’s 150,000; Nick-At-Nite 2’s 96,000; and the CW’s 600,000 — that comes to fewer than three million viewers.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Nobody wants to suffer through your sexless, woke shit, Hollywood. Nobody wants to look at Madonna’s 63-year-old ass, MTV!

Back in 2011, 12.4 million people tuned in. That is a 75 percent crash in just ten years.

But look at how much has changed in ten years. What had been a fun and sexy award show has turned into homework, a show dedicated to smug lectures from smug millionaires. All the fun and sex and joy that’s supposed to come with music aimed at America’s youth has been destroyed by the humorless, joyless Woke Gestapo.

And then to trot out Madonna’s 63-year-old ass. The woman is a bonafide legend, and no one’s protecting her from herself.

What a sad spectacle.

I feel bad for kids today. We had David Lee Roth and Joan Jett, Michael Jackson and Heart, Fleetwood Mac, and Led Zeppelin. All these poor kids have is a bunch of self-regarding assholes and has-beens.

Again, these numbers are based on the best ones available. If updates are needed, I am happy to do so.

