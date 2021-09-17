Michael Moore Blasts Gen. McKenzie’s Kabul Civilian Drone Strike Apology: ‘Bastards’

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore blasted head of U.S. Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie’s apology for the drone strike late last month in Kabul, Afghanistan, which killed ten civilians, including at least seven children.

Moore was reacting to McKenzie admitting on Friday that the United States had made a “mistake” when it droned who he said the U.S. thought were Islamic State militants in Kabul.

The drone strike instead resulted in the death of ten civilians, seven of whom were children. “The strike was a tragic mistake,” Gen. McKenzie told reporters on Friday.

Department of Defense

“General McKenzie’s long build-up just now of justifying & rationalizing and finally admitting his ‘mistake’ — his massacre of 7 children — sounded like a million guys saying, ‘Hey, I mean, she was wearing a miniskirt! No bra! It’s clear she was looking for some action!'” Michael Moore tweeted on Friday.

“Bastards,” Moore added at the end of his tweet.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologized to the relatives of those killed in the drone strike, stating, “I offer my deepest condolences to surviving family members of those who were killed.”

“We apologize, and we will endeavor to learn from this horrible mistake,” Austin added.

The disastrous droning was just one of many ways in which the Biden administration bungled the Afghanistan withdrawal, which ended America’s 20-year war in the Middle Eastern country, before eventually leaving Afghanistan just as the U.S. had initially found it: under Taliban rule.

Last month, Moore praised President Joe Biden over the Afghanistan withdrawal, telling MSNBC that we are “all blessed to have Joe Biden in the White House.”

“I am so proud of President Biden,” Moore said at the time. “All the things that he has done.”

