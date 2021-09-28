Watch: Rocker Aaron Lewis Leads Concert Crowd in ‘F**K Joe Biden’ Chant

Rock star Aaron Lewis, whose latest country song melted more than a few snowflakes with its anti-leftist message, recently led a crowd of people to chant “fuck Joe Biden” during a concert in Pennsylvania.

As videos posted by fans online showed, the former Staind frontman led his audience in a “fuck Joe Biden” chant to the rhythm of pulsing drumbeats during his concert at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton this past Saturday. The singer was also reportedly wearing a shirt that read, “I could shit a better president.” Lewis has previously worn shirts bearing the messages “Fuck Biden” and “Impeach Biden,” according to Newsweek.

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

Aaron Lewis (Staind) giving Joe a proper salute…. pic.twitter.com/JTaVEI2N7s — Patriot239 (@patriot2392) September 27, 2021

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

Mi Amigo Aaron Lewis Concert😂😂😂IT'S GETTING LOUDER!!! pic.twitter.com/XDd06gXKCZ — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) September 26, 2021

Aaron Lewis of Staind with the shirt of the night pic.twitter.com/rQAJ3K5LsK — John Granato (@johngranato) September 20, 2021

The famed “Fuck Joe Biden” chant has been heard across America in recent days at various college football games. As Outkick reported earlier this month, the chants have moved from football stadiums and into baseball games:

Fans chanting “Fuck Joe Biden” at stadiums from Tennessee to Alabama to Oxford, Mississippi is quickly becoming the battle cry for football fans across the country as the citizens of this country continue to show disobedience to the great Emporer and his presidency. The big news this week with the “F**k Joe Biden” chant movement is that it has spread from college football and into the baseball community, where New Yorkers chanted “Fuck Joe Biden” during Fox Sports’ weekend coverage of the Subway Series. Fans could be heard sending a message to Biden as ARod and Big Papi dissected the Yankees-Mets game.

Aaron Lewis became a cause celebre in conservative circles this past summer with the release of his country single “Am I the Only One.”

Watch below:

The ballad that scolded singer Bruce Springsteen as well as left-wing activists toppling statues around the country.

Am I the only one / Willin’ to bleed / Or take a bullet for being free Screamin’ what the hell at my TV / For tellin’ me / Yeah you’re tellin’ me That I’m the only one / Willin’ to fight / For my love of the red and white / And the blue, burnin’ on the ground Another statue comin’ down / In a town near you Watchin’ the threads of Old Glory come undone

The song eventually surpassed Big Red Machine’s “Renegade” featuring Taylor Swift on iTunes. The song received an onslaught of hate from left-wing critics, with music writer Bob Lefsetz denouncing the song as “heinous.”

“This middle class, right wing wanker has recorded a song that should have been played at CPAC, in between speeches by nitwits like Lauren Boebert saying to refuse the ‘Fauci ouchie,'” lamented Lefsetz.

Despite the hate, Scott Borchetta, CEO of Lewis’ record label Big Machine, defended his companies decision to release the song due to its cultural significance.

Aaron Lewis and I have political disagreements. But there are also things we agree on. I think that’s the foundation for the idea of our country. It doesn’t work if we’re so divided that we can’t reach across the aisle, have a conversation or an argument, and ultimately, shake hands. If we can’t do that, and this moment is so divisive, we may never get our country back.

In June, Lewis also blasted the Democratic Party for being responsible for “every racist law, every scar on America.”

“So, I’d like to point something out that is very obvious yet no one seems to bring it up or talk about it, that every racist law that’s ever been put into place, every scar on America was the Democrats. All of it,” he said. “It’s there if you go and look.”

“Every racist law was come up with and voted through and unanimously passed by fucking Democrats. The KKK was fucking Democrats,” he added.