Hollywood Celebrities to Rally for ‘Abortion Justice’: ‘Support Womxn and Non-Binary Bodies’

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/Faye Sadou/MediaPunch/IPX
Hollywood celebrities are planning to show up Saturday to support something called “abortion justice” at the more than 500 Women’s March rallies that are set to take place in all 50 states.

Left-wing stars including Amber Tamblyn, Connie Britton, Rosanna Arquette, and Piper Perabo are urging fans to join them in marching to support abortion as well as a host of seemingly related issues, including healthcare for “non-binary bodies.”

This year’s Women’s March events are expected to be dominated by the abortion debate as protestors plan to voice their anger over Texas’ new abortion law. At least 539 rallies are scheduled to take place around the country, according to organizers.

“Simply put: We are witnessing the most dire threat to abortion access in our lifetime,” the official site says. “We need to send an unmistakable message about our fierce opposition to restricting abortion access and overturning Roe v. Wade before it’s too late.”

Organizers are discouraging participants in this year’s protests from wearing The Handmaid’s Tale costumes and to refrain from using coat-hanger imagery.

It remains unclear what the term “abortion justice” entails beyond the left’s desire for access to abortion at various stages of pregnancy.

FX’s Y: The Last Man star Amber Tamblyn announced she will march “to support womxn and non-binary bodies whose healthcare is on the line.”

ABC’s Nashville star Connie Britton used the hashtag #RallyforAbortionJustice.

Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi told her Twitter followers to donate to “Tx funds on the front lines” and attend Saturday’s rally.

Former Rage Against the Machine singer Tom Morello tweeted that “abortion justice” is “economic” and qualifies as a form of healthcare.

Actress Rosanna Arquette urged her fans to “unleash the fury of women as a mighty force for revolution.”

USA Network’s Covert Affairs star Piper Perabo promised to attend an “abortion justice” rally on Saturday.

