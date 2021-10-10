Performer Killed in On-Stage Mishap During Moscow Opera

Oct. 10 (UPI) — A 37-year-old performer was killed on-stage by falling scenery during a Moscow opera this weekend, Russian media reports said.

Yevgeny Kulesh was working as an extra in the Bolshoi Theater’s production of composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Sadko when he was crushed to death during a scene change Saturday.

The Bolshoi confirmed the “tragic accident” in a statement hours after it happened.

Witnesses said the show was stopped, the performers left the stage and the audience was evacuated.

The incident is under investigation.

This is not the first misfortune to befall the theater.

The artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet was seriously injured in 2013 when a masked man threw acid in his face. That same year, a violinist died after falling into the orchestra pit.