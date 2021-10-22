Stars React to Halyna Hutchins’ Death on ‘Rust’ Set: ‘A Horrible Tragedy’

(UPI) — Actors and filmmakers including Joe Manganiello are reacting to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on social media after she died following an on set incident involving Alec Baldwin.

Hutchins, 42, died Thursday after Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of western Rust, which was being filmed in New Mexico. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department said that the investigation remains open and active with witnesses continued to be interviewed.

Frances Fisher, who also stars in Rust, gave an update on Souza on Twitter.

“Director Joel Souza told me he’s out of hospital,” Fisher said.

Manganiello paid tribute to Hutchins on Instagram by uploading a black and white photo of the filmmaker. The actor worked with Hutchins on Archenemy.

“She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next,” Manganiello said.

“I can’t believe that this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? This is a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family and especially to her son. I am so sad today for everyone who knew her and worked with her,” he continued.

Shannon Lee, the daughter of the late Bruce Lee and sister of the late Brandon Lee, also posted about Hutchins’ death on social media.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on ‘Rust.’ No one should ever by killed by a gun on a film set. Period,” she said on Brandon Lee’s Twitter account.

Brandon Lee died at the age of 28 in 1993 while making The Crow when a real bullet was used instead of a blank during an action scene.

Filmmaker James Gunn and actress Holly Robinson Peete also tweeted about the incident.

“My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & family,” filmmaker James Gunn said on Twitter.

“This is just so horrific and disturbing. Every time I’ve been on sets with guns the protocol is SO strict. We are shown the empty barrel of the guns and make sure there’s nothing in the chamber. How did this happen?” Holly Robinson Peete said on Twitter.

Hutchins’ last post on Instagram showed her riding a horse on the set of Rust.

“One of the perks of shooting a western is you get to ride horses on your day off,” she posted.

