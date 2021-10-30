Brittany Aldean Shares Iconic Reagan Quote Warning Freedom ‘Is Never More than One Generation Away from Extinction’

Brittany Aldean, wife of country music superstar Jason Aldean, shared a famous quote by President Ronald Reagan, in which he warned that freedom “is never more than one generation away from extinction.”

“Freedom is a fragile thing and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by way of inheritance: it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people. -Ronald Reagan,” read a post shared by Brittany Aldean to her Instagram Story.

Aldean captioned the post by saying, “Amen.”

The Reagan quote is iconic and came from a speech the future California governor and U.S. president delivered on March 30, 1961 to the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce.

Watch below:

Brittany Aldeans’s post serves as a stark warning in the wake of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in lockdowns and other draconian measures that have hurt and divided Americans.

Last month, Brittany made waves when she posted photos of her family, including her children, wearing anti-Biden shirts, which read, “Hidin’ From Biden,” and “Anti-Biden Social Club.”

Jason Aldean approved the photo of his son wearing the “Hidin’ From Biden” t-shirt, commenting, “My boy!”

During a Q&A on Instagram in August, Brittany spoke about her conservative views, telling her 1.9 million followers that people would be “surprised how many people do agree but aren’t able to speak about their views.”

“I personally don’t give a damn if people don’t agree with me,” she said. “I think it’s important now more than ever to stand for what you believe, even if it ‘goes against the grain.'”

“Do your research, and form your own opinion — speak out if you wish,” Brittany added. “But most importantly, don’t bully people who feel differently than you.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.