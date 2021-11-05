Kanye West Rips ‘Sellout’ John Legend: ‘He Got Used By Democrats’ in 2020

The Grammy-winner and billionaire fashion mogul formerly known as Kanye West sounded off on his former friend a lont-time collaborator John Legend, calling him a “sellout” who blindly did the bidding of Democrats during the 2020 election.

“Both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at a boy that actually changed their life,” Ye said about 90 minutes into a two-hour interview with rapper Noreaga and DJ EFN on their Drink Champs show.

“And that’s some sellout shit and I don’t rock with neither of them,” Ye said of Legend and Detroit rapper Big Sean, whom Ye signed to a music contract in 2007. “And I need I need my apologies.”

Watch below:

Kanye West said the worst thing he ever did was sign Big Sean and he no longer rocking with him or John Legend for switching up when he ran for office. pic.twitter.com/MN7Bt5ZzTw — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) November 5, 2021

The rift between Legend and Ye became public in 2018 when Ye published private messages in which Ye told Legend he wasn’t going to back away from supporting then-President Trump.

“The mob,” Ye tweeted at the time, can’t make him “not love” Trump, whom he doesn’t “agree with everything” on. Ye insisted, thought that he has a “right to independent thought.”

John legend, of course, is a reliable and loud Democrat Party mouthpiece. Legend took the stage at a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign rally in Philadelphia on the eve of the election, spewed lies about Trump, smeared his supporters, and said “let’s end this national nightmare.”

Watch below:

.@JohnLegend: We'll choose "a country where The President encourages police brutality and cannot bring himself to condemn white supremacists or neo-Nazis, or one where we hold our police accountable and begin to root out the systemic racism in our society." pic.twitter.com/yKfpfSUDCm — The Hill (@thehill) November 3, 2020

Later in the interview, Ye went back to John Legend attacking him.

“Where’s god in this conversation? I’m saying where who do you work for because if you don’t work for God, then you’re working for the devil.” Ye said. “I’m a man of God. God got me covered and as long as I’m alive, God’s not finished.”