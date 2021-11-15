Rap star Drake — who appeared as a surprise performer alongside Travis Scott at Astroworld Music Festival — reportedly dropped an exorbitant amount of cash at a Houston strip club before posting a statement expressing his “grief” over the crowd surge chaos which has since caused 10 deaths.

The bodies of those killed at Astroworld weren’t even cold yet, and the Canadian rapper was already making it rain at the Area 29 strip club in Houston, Texas, according to a report by Toronto’s BlogTo.

A video clip posted to Instagram by DJ Akademiks shows several women who appear very happy as they count an exorbitant amount of cash scattered all over a strip club establishment.

“They saying #drake went to the strip club in Houston and threw like a milly,” DJ Akademiks wrote in his Instagram caption.

In the video, a man from behind the camera can be heard saying, “Say thanks, Drake,” to which the women reply by shouting, “Thanks, Drake,” in unison.

Watch Below:

Around that same time, another video was posted to Instagram by the strip club, which panned over the establishment from an aerial view, showcasing all the cash that had been dropped.

“2 floors covered with money and EVERY DANCER who worked last night went home happy,” Area 29 strip club wrote in the Instagram caption. “Thank y’all for the love and support WE RUNNING IT BACK 2 NIGHT ! — SUNDAY FUNDAY.”

The dollar value of the cash seen in the video has not been confirmed.

Watch Below:

A since-deleted Instagram post from Area 29 noted Drake’s presence at the strip club, according to a report by The Sun.

“Thank u @champagnepapi @roddyricch @dontoliver @ubk.ent @lira_galore @realberniceburgos @realamarie @kayykilo @turkeyleghut @bookedbymolo last night vibes was on point GRAND FINALE TONIGHT SUNDAY FUNDAY,” the club reportedly wrote.

Drake’s Instagram handle is @champagnepapi. Three days after the Astroworld tragedy, the rapper took to Instagram to issue a statement.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” Drake wrote in his Instagram caption. “I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself.”

“My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering,” he added. “I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

More than 100 lawsuits have already been filed against Scott, Drake, and the venue and entertainment company Live Nation. One lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages reportedly accuses Scott and Drake of negligently inciting “a riot and violence.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.