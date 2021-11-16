Pop Star Harry Styles Launching Non-Gendered Beauty Brand

Pop star Harry Styles is introducing a gender-neutral beauty brand, called “Pleasing,” which is inspired by the products he uses for his own beauty routine.

“When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products I wanted to be sure they were something I would use. I didn’t want to make products to mask people, I wanted to highlight them and make them feel beautiful,” Styles said in a press release, according to a report by PEOPLE.

The 27-year-old singer’s first product line will focus on nail lacquers.

“It’s starting with nail polish, because that was kind of the birth of what it was for,” Styles told Dazed in a recent cover story. “Me seeing a color on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.'”

“It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish,” he added.

In addition to his four pearl-inspired nail polishes, Styles will also be introducing skincare with his first launch, reports PEOPLE. The two innovations include the “Pleasing Pen” — a dual-ended lip and eye serum — and the “Pearlescent Illuminating Serum.”

“The Pleasing Pen is great because if you’re feeling a little less than lovely you can refresh yourself anywhere,” Styles said in a press release. “The lip oil dries matte in about a minute, perfect to give yourself a mini massage with the eye serum.”

Last year, Styles posed for American Vogue‘s December issue as the first solo male cover star in the fashion magazine’s history, wearing women’s clothing.

Like many others, conservative author Candace Owens slammed Styles’ Vogue cover shoot as “an outright attack” on men and proclaimed that “the steady feminization of our men” is harmful to society.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack,” Owens said. “Bring back manly men.”

