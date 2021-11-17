Report: W Magazine Wants to Pull Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner from Cover After Astroworld Tragedy

W Magazine is reportedly attempting to recall its upcoming issue, with a cover featuring rapper Travis Scott and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, after Scott’s chaotic November 5 performance at Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas, which involved a crowd surge that left ten people dead.

The magazine with the Scott-Jenner cover and an interview — which was shot and printed before the November 5 concert — had not yet been shipped to stores, according to sources who spoke to Page Six.

“W editors have cleared any planned coverage of Travis and Kylie from their website, but the magazine was already printed, and now they are trying to stop the delivery trucks,” one source said.

“In the light of what happened at Astroworld, the interview and cover lines seem inappropriate, to say the least,” the source added.

The news comes mere days after a 9-year-old boy who was trampled at the event died from his injuries, bringing the Astroworld death toll to ten.

W Magazine is not the only company trying to distance itself from the rapper in the wake of his music festival tragedy.

On Monday, Nike announced that it is postponing the release of its collaboration with Scott — the “Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack” — and cited the rapper’s Astroworld performance as the cause for the company’s decision.

“Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” Nike said in a statement.

Last week, the online game Fortnite deleted from its shop an emote that included an audio snippet of Scott’s track “Out West.” An emote is a dance move or action that characters can perform during an online game.

Moreover, a petition to stop the rapper from performing at next year’s Coachella Festival has attracted over 48,000 signers. It is hoping for 50,000.

Additionally, concertgoers who say they were injured during Scott’s performance at Astroworld have filed lawsuits against the rapper and others involved in the music festival. One lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages reportedly accuses the rapper of negligently inciting “a riot and violence.”

