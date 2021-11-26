Seth Rogen Ripped for Downplaying Rising Crime in Los Angeles: ‘White Rich Privilege At Its Finest’

Multi-millionaire Hollywood elite Seth Rogen was slammed on social media for his “privileged” response to rising crime in Los Angeles, California. “It’s called living in a big city,” the actor-producer told YouTuber Casey Neistat, who said he was robbed after his car was broken into, “because Los Angeles is a crime riddled 3rd world shithole.”

“so our cars got robbed this morning because Los Angeles is a crime riddled 3rd world shithole of a city but tremendous appreciation and gratitude to the hardworking officers at the @LAPDWestLA who not only arrested the motherfucker but they got all of our stolen goods back,” Neistat tweeted on Wednesday.

Rogan responded to Neistat’s tweet, stating, “Dude I’ve lived here for over 20 years. You’re nuts haha. It’s lovely here. Don’t leave anything valuable in it. It’s called living in a big city.”

Dude I’ve lived here for over 20 years. You’re nuts haha. It’s lovely here. Don’t leave anything valuable in it. It’s called living in a big city. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 24, 2021

“i can still be mad tho right? feel so violated,” Neistat said in a reply to Rogen, to which the actor responded by revealing that he has had his car broken into at least 15 times.

“You can be mad but I guess I don’t personally view my car as an extension of myself and I’ve never really felt violated any of the 15 or so times my car was broken in to,” said Rogen, who has an estimated net worth of $80 million.

“Once a guy accidentally left a cool knife in my car so if it keeps happening you might get a little treat,” the Preacher actor added.

You can be mad but I guess I don’t personally view my car as an extension of myself and I’ve never really felt violated any of the 15 or so times my car was broken in to. Once a guy accidentally left a cool knife in my car so if it keeps happening you might get a little treat. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 25, 2021

“i didn’t get any treats. he just took the decorations for my daughters 7th birthday party and left bloody hand prints. serious question; how did you get your car broken into 15 times?” Neistat responded.

“I lived in West Hollywood for 20 years and parked on the street,” Rogen said.

I lived in West Hollywood for 20 years and parked on the street. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 25, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Rogen went on to insist that Los Angeles is “not some shithole city.”

“Also it sucks your shit was stolen but LA is not some shithole city,” he said. “As far as big cities go it has a lot going for it.”

Also it sucks your shit was stolen but LA is not some shithole city. As far as big cities go it has a lot going for it. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 25, 2021

Social media users quickly slammed Rogen for his “privileged” comments, claiming that the actor doesn’t have to worry about money.

“White rich privilege at its finest,” one Twitter user wrote. “Majority of Americans simply do not live with the luxury of not valuing their personal vehicle as an extension of themselves. Majority of Americans rely solely on their vehicles for daily events.”

“When people talk about celebrities being disconnected from the reality of normal people, this is what they are talking about, @Sethrogen. I get it, you’re trying to be Mr. Nice Guy, but you’re really being Mr. Snootypants,” another tweeted.

A third Twitter user pointed out that it is “not normal, having your car broken into,” adding that “To average people, a car is the second most valuable asset they own, and yes that is a violation.”

“For most people, their cars represent their livelihoods, you know, going to work and making just enough money to put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads,” another said. “So anything they possess, is worked hard for and is an extension of that hard work!”

“Ah, celebrities. Claims that their ridiculous levels of wealth mean they’re completely out of touch are nonsense. After all, we all agree our car getting stolen as a big nothing. No financial [consequences] to our lives at all. Just get another one, easy! It’s called ‘living in a city’!” another quipped.

Another Twitter user pointed out Rogen’s apparent hypocrisy by simply writing, “It’s lovely here — 15 or so times my car was broken in to.”

“Says the elite who can afford to replace things that others have to work twice as hard for. So it starts with your car…what happens when it’s your house next? Oh wait, you guys all have security staff and alarm systems since we had to defund the police. Gotcha,” another said.

Homicides, violent crimes, and gun violence have reportedly surged in the Democrat-controlled city of Los Angeles. Over the summer, LA Police Chief Michel Moore told the police commission that the city of Los Angeles has an increase in overall crime.

This is not the first time Rogen appeared to be dismissive of crime.

Last year, the Freaks and Geeks star was among one of the Hollywood celebrities who donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit group that raised money used to bail out protesters in Minneapolis as rioters and looters flood the streets in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.