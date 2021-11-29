Elliot Page Takes Topless Mirror Selfie (Again) to Announce ‘My New Phone Works’

X-Men and Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page — formerly known as actress Ellen Page — posted another shirtless mirror selfie revealing the actor’s naked torso, writing, “my new phone works.”

“Oh good my new phone works,” Page wrote in an Instagram caption.

The post — which racked up 1.7 million likes — included a shirtless selfie of the Juno star posing in front of a large mirror.

Page’s celebrity friends joined in on the transgender hype by taking to the comments section to praise the actor’s post.

“The mirror works too,” beauty supplier Tourmaline commented.

“You’re gonna break that phone tho with your intense hotness,” chimed in artist Ian Daniel.

“Dammmnnn,” actress Ashley Park wrote.

“brooooo,” commented actor Tommy Dorfman, who has also undergone hormone treatments and changed his gender pronouns.

Actress MJ Rodriguez wrote, “Damn Elliot,” with a black heart emoji.

“Beatsaber has treated you well,” actor Tom Hopper said.

“Omg,” wrote actress Julianne Moore, who included a fire emoji.

This was not the first time Page has shown off her naked torso and apparent top surgery. In May, the Inception star posted her first topless photo since coming out as transgender

In the Instagram post, Page revealed the photo, writing: “Trans bb’s first swim trunks.” The photo also elicited words of encouragement from fellow celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, who called the photo “hot,” and actress Ilana Glazer, who called Page a “handsome boi.”

Page came out as transgender last December, announcing that the actor’s name was changing from Ellen to Elliot, and that her gender pronouns would also be changing to both “he” and “they” interchangeably.

Changing gender pronouns has recently become a popular trend among Hollywood celebrities.

In May, pop superstar Demi Lovato — just months after coming out as “pansexual” — announced she is officially gender “non-binary” and will be using the pronouns “they” and “them” to refer to herself.

In July, pop star Halsey — who earlier in the year announced that her pronouns are both “she” and “they” — erupted over Allure Magazine referring to her with only female pronouns, and claimed she was “disrespected,” clarifying that she goes by both “she” and “they.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.