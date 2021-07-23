Pop Star Halsey Erupts, Says ‘No More Press’ After Allure Magazine Calls Her ‘She’: I Go by ‘She/They’

Pop star Halsey — who earlier this year announced that her pronouns are both “she” and “they” — claims she was “disrespected” by Allure, because the magazine referred to her by using only female pronouns.

“Hey [Allure Magazine]. First your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article,” Halsey said in a now-deleted tweet, according to a report by Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old singer also called out the magazine for what she calls the bastardization of a quote she provided on growing up biracial.

“Then your admin bastardized a quote where I discuss the privilege of being the white child of a black parent + intentionally used a portion that was the antithesis of the point I was trying to make,” the singer wrote.

During her interview with Allure, Halsey called herself “white passing” as the child of a black man and a white woman, and claimed that she has “for sure” benefited in life from being able to pass as white.

“All of this ironically on the tails of an article where I give your author the intimate admission that I hate doing press because I get exploited and misquoted,” Halsey added. “Do fucking better….?”

We’ve heard your feedback and you’re absolutely right: we messed up. We are adjusting our cover story with Halsey to use both “she” and “they” pronouns. ♥️ — Allure (@Allure_magazine) July 14, 2021

In March, Halsey updated her social media bio to change her pronouns to “she/they,” adding, “I am happy with either pronouns.” But apparently, simply using female pronouns is not enough to satisfy the singer.

After being attacked on Twitter, Allure posted an apology to Twitter, saying, “We messed up.”

“We are adjusting our cover story with Halsey to use both ‘she’ and ‘they’ pronouns,” the magazine added.

Halsey is one of many celebrities to change gender pronouns this year.

In May, pop superstar Demi Lovato announced that she is officially gender “non-binary,” and will be using the pronouns “they” and “them” to refer to herself.

Last week, however, Lovato took to social media to announce that it’s “okay” if people “misgender” her, because even she sometimes can’t remember which pronouns she has decided to use.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.