‘Sex and the City’ Star Kristin Davis Rages at Media: ‘F**k You People’

Sex and the City star Kristin Davis raged at the media for what she described as obsessing over her body and her age, proclaiming, “Fuck you people.”

Davis — who is returning to the screen as a 55-year-old Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… — told the Sunday Times that she is “angry” with the media and people on social media discussing her body.

“Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that. The level of intensity of it was a shock,” Davis told the Times, adding that the paparazzi would spend entire days “trying to get bad pictures.”

“I feel angry and I don’t want to feel angry all the time, so I don’t look at it, I just know it’s there,” the actress added of the criticism.

Davis went on to recall the past, when her body was talked about during the show’s original run, stating, “They would write articles every week about how I was ‘pear-shaped,’ which I didn’t feel was a compliment at the time.”

“But I also feel — I’m going to be blunt — I feel like, ‘Fuck you. Fuck you people, like, come over here and do it better.’ You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?” Davis proclaimed.

While Davis complains about the media talking about her body, she ironically appears to have no issue talking about her dating life and her experience with “casual sex” to the media.

On the topic of dating, the actress says she doesn’t “have any time” for it, adding, “I mean, I’m not not dating but I’m not actively dating.”

Davis told the Times that she is “open to the unexpected,” but loathes casual dating, as she is “terrible” at “casual sex.”

