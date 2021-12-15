‘James Bond’ Movie Actress Naomie Harris Alleges ‘Huge Star’ Groped Her During Audition

James Bond actress Naomie Harris alleges that a “huge star” groped her during an audition, and that everyone in the room turned a blind eye to it.

The Oscar-nominated actress said that the actor — who she declined to name — put his hand up her skirt during an audition, according to a report by Daily Mail.

“What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was — he is — such a huge star,” Harris said. “That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky, given how rife that behavior was.”

It remains unclear when and for which project the alleged sexual harassment incident occurred.

Harris — who plays Eve Moneypenny in the Bond franchise — added that she believes the times are nonetheless changing.

“I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation… [the perpetrator] was immediately removed,” she said.

The actress is currently on screen in No Time To Die and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

This was not Harris’ first time sharing her dismay over a toxic culture that permeates so much of Hollywood.

Earlier this year, the actress joined more than 80 of her fellow actors and entertainment industry professionals, signing an open letter flogging Hollywood over its alleged prejudice and discrimination toward disabled people.

Discrimination toward disabled people and rampant sexual harassment are not the only accusations that have been made against Hollywood. The left-leaning industry also faces accusations of racism, sexism, and homophobia.

