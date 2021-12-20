Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Pulled over By Hamptons Police Days After Warrant Issued for His Phone

Authorities on Thursday issued a search warrant for the cell phone of Alec Baldwin, saying it could hold evidence that might be helpful as they investigate a deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded the director. On Saturday, the embattled actor was reportedly pulled over by police in the Hamptons.

From the New York Post report:

Baldwin, 63, was photographed sitting inside the car while Hilaria, 37, spoke with a cop on the side of the road before pulling out her phone and showing the screen. The yoga instructor, who was wearing a long green coat and a white baseball cap, spoke calmly with the officer before returning to the vehicle, according to the US Sun. It is not immediately clear why the couple was pulled over.

Baldwin was holding a revolver during rehearsal when it fired. He has maintained that it was cinematographer Halyna Hutchins herself who asked him to point the gun just off camera and toward her armpit before it went off. Director Joel Souza also was wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set near Santa Fe.

Baldwin has said that at Hutchins’ direction he pulled the hammer back and that it fired when he let go. He has said he didn’t know the gun contained a live round.

Watch below:

The news comes just days after the father of Halyna Hutchins said Alec Baldwin is at least “partially responsible” for her death.

“I can’t understand the behavior of Alec. Why did he sweep out his tweets when it became clear the shooting was on rehearsal?” Anatoly Androsovych, told the Sun

“And why did he fire the shot during the preparations? The revolver is the type of gun which doesn’t shoot before the trigger is pressed and Alec is partially guilty for causing that shot,” he said.

Baldwin’s shooting is still being investigated. The Santa Fe district attorney has not ruled out leveling criminal charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.