Kanye West Under Investigation for Criminal Battery After Allegedly Punching Fan

Grammy-winner and billionaire fashion mogul Kanye West is reportedly under investigation for criminal battery after allegedly punching a fan who asked for an autograph.

West, who recently changed his name to Ye, is under investigation following a violent altercation with a fan during the early hours of Thursday morning in the downtown area of Los Angeles, California, according to a report by Fox 11.

Police told TMZ that the rapper got into some sort of argument that allegedly turned physical at around 3:00 a.m. near the Soho Warehouse.

Watch below:

West allegedly first pushed the male fan, and then punched him, knocking him to the ground. The LAPD is investigating the incident as a misdemeanor battery, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 6 months.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the rapper can be heard yelling, “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not?” and “Because that’s what happened right fucking now.”

On Wednesday night, West was reportedly at Delilah in West Hollywood with his girlfriend Julia Fox. The rapper ended up leaving the cocktail lounge and driving off alone.

While it remains unclear why exactly the incident transpired, West has been dealing with some turbulence in his personal life in recent months.

Last month, Angela “Angie” Kukawski, a manager for the rapper — as well as the Kardashian family — was found murdered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A month before that, West revealed that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian “didn’t like” him wearing his red Donald Trump-affiliated Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat during his failed 2020 presidential bid that “embarrassed” her.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West last year after six and a half years of marriage.

